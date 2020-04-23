Wasswa talks about trying time

By ANDREW MWANGUHYA

The Coronavirus-imposed football break could not have come at a worse time for Vipers utility man Geoffrey Wasswa.

With the football graduate from St Mary’s Kitende and his team chasing after the title - the club’s would-be fourth, and Wasswa just in the right mood after sitting out the early months of the season with a long term knee injury, the vibes seemed right.

Nevertheless, Wasswa understands that life comes before football. For now, he can thankful that he shook off that frustrating injury that had painstakingly turned him into a spectator as Vipers laboured in what has largely been a stop-start season for them and champions KCCA.



Painful watching

“I thank God that I came back strongly and I am able to play my game,” said Wasswa, 21, “It was really a trying moment and I was missing that show on the pitch.

“It was painful watching my team struggling when I was in the stands. I was working hard so that I come back and I give what I can to help my team.”

Vipers top the league on 54 points, four ahead of second-placed KCCA, with five games to go. Vipers have won 16, drawn six and lost three while KCCA have won one fewer, drawn five and lost as many.

For the patience and love exhibited by Vipers, Wasswa calls the club “a family. Everyone working at vipers; players or administrators, we are family.”



Versatile asset

The player, however, says what matters now is safety for Uganda and the world, and that once we are done with this pandemic, they are prepared to complete the league assault. “What I know, as Vipers, we’re ready to lift this trophy. It’s all we are looking for and we are ready,” he said.

Advertisement

Wasswa’s versatility, which allows him to play across the backline and in midfield, is something Vipers hold highly.

And champions KCCA are rumoured to have started sniffing about for his signature. The Kitende club are not taking the rumours lightly. “We are positive Geoffrey Wasswa will sign a new contract,” said Abdu Wasike, the club’s spokesperson, “Haven’t got the actual details yet but it’s in the pipeline.

“We can’t lose a versatile player like Wasswa, a player that is deployed in every position on the field of play except goalkeeping. He has proved his worth since getting promoted from the school team.”

On KCCA’s reported interest, Wasswa said he also sees the rumours on Facebook, but “if indeed KCCA wants me, I don’t think it is a surprise because I think am a good player.”

“But I’m committed to Vipers because every player has to be committed to the team which pays him.”

Wasswa continues his home workouts like all other players that were given a training program. What remains unclear is when football will actually return to a stadium near you.

WASSWA AT A GLANCE

Name: Geoffrey Wasswa

Nationality: Uganda

Birthday: 16th January 1999 (21 years)

Current club: Vipers SC

Position: Defender

Shirt No: 27

League: StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Seasons: 2018/19, 2019/20