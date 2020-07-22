By ANDREW MWANGUHYA

At last he has his wish! You could not buy Mustafa Kizza’s smile five months ago, as the 20-year-old’s move to a Moroccan club hit a dead end in the last minute and he had to inconsolably return home to KCCA.

Maybe ‘everything happens for a reason’ makes sense now. While North Africa is famed for being the most powerful in club football on the continent, it has also become a slayer of Ugandan footballing dreams as little success stories have been registered there.

In contrast, Kizza’s new destination, Montreal Impact of the Major League Soccer (MLS), offer more.



Tasting it

From worldwide exposure to the famous American Dream, which is the US ethos that claims opportunity for prosperity and success, as well as “an upward social mobility for the family and children, achieved through hard work in a society with few barriers.”

While racism has blatantly exposed its ugly head following the senseless murder of a black man George Floyd by a white police office recently, there are still stories of some that have tasted the American Dream.

Former Cranes captain and New York Red Bulls defender, now fully enrolled as a coach at the MLS side – Ibrahim Sekagya, Michael Azira, Henry Kalungi, and boxer Kassim Ouma are some of those that have tasted that dream, some barriers notwithstanding.

Here is a chance for the KCCA left wing back, Kizza, to also give it a go after securing at legend Thierry Henry-coached Montreal Impact, also Azira’s former side, on a two-year deal, with an option to extend by three years.

“We are really happy to acquire one of the best young players from Uganda,” said the Montreal Impact sporting director Olivier Renard.

“Mustafa Kizza is a modern attacking left-back with great crossing abilities and huge potential. He is good on free-kicks and his height will also help on set pieces.” The transfer officially goes into effect on August 12.

Proud Kizza

Kizza leaves KCCA an elated man. “I am proud to have worn the jersey of THE BEST TEAM in Uganda. Now as a supporter, I will follow KCCA Games,” he posted on his social media pages.

“I am very excited about the new chapter at this great club (Montreal) and hope to achieve great success in the near future with my teammates and for the fans.”

Fortunately for KCCA and Mike Mutebi - in the interim, Kizza will remain at the club until December, on loan from Montreal, because of the current Covid-19 situation. He will, therefore, not be taking an international spot on the Montreal roster – for now.

The Canadian club, however, keeps the option to call him back if the situation improves, which leaves coach Mutebi pondering whether to risk and start the new season without replacing Kizza until January, pick from what he already has, or raid the market immediately.

Above are some of the options the KCCA manager could look at. These include some KCCA youngsters, too!

KIZZA FACTFILE

Full Name: Mustafa Kizza

Position: Defender

Height: 6’1’’

Date of Birth: Sept. 3, 1999

Place of birth: Kibuli, Uganda

Citizenship: Uganda

New club: Montreal Impact

Previous clubs

2015: Joins KCCA Soccer Academy, playing for the development side until 2016

2016-2017: Joins Maroons

2017: Returns to KCCA

Individual stats

2019-20 UPL: 19 games, 5 goals, 12 assists

2019-20 Caf CL: 3 games, 2 goals

Cecafa Club Championship: 6 games, 2 goals, 3 assists

National team (Chan and Cecafa): 10 games, 4 goals, 7 assists