Work starts for Kajoba

By Elvis Senono

Landing the Vipers head coaching role is the kind of job Fred Kajoba admittedly prayed for. It is a job that he finally landed last Saturday and for many must now prove he is the right man.

That starts today when his Vipers side who hold a four-point advantage over KCCA at the top of the Uganda Premier League are expected to hit the ground running when they face off with Mbarara in Bombo.

“I am assuring you 100 percent that we shall perform. I am serious coach. We need to win the next 12 games so as to win the Uganda Premier League,” Kajoba vowed at his presentation on Sunday.

To achieve that, Kajoba is expected to stamp his authority and generate an exciting brand of football although the latter was often lacking in his time at Simba and Bright Stars where he was sacked at the end of this season.

“I prayed for a team with quality players and Vipers have such players unlike previously where I had to constantly lookout for such players,” he responded.

He will be up against a Mbarara side that snatched a 2-2 first leg draw at Kitende in the first leg and despite sitting 10th on the log have won six of nine home games this season.

Should Vipers slip up, KCCA who are on 38 points and four behind the leaders will be eager to pounce with a win away to Kyetume.

“We have different aspirations. They are struggling to stay in the league and us to retain it. KCCA has a lot of influence in that Kyetume has a former KCCA player as coach and also have a number of other former KCC players. We treat any game as it comes but we must win,”KCCA manager Mike Mutebi said of their opponents.

They are coached by KCCA great Jackson Mayanaja who could include Robert Sentongo and Vincent Kayizzi, two players that had two spells each at Lugogo.