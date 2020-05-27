World tributes flow in for legendary Kirunda

By ANDREW MWANGUHYA

He checked out on Monday, rather suddenly, and will be laid to rest today at his ancestral home in Mayire, Bulesa – Kyadondo. But make no mistake; Jimmy Kirunda’s unwavering legend will live on.

No one Ugandan footballer dominated matters on and off the pitch like Kirunda, his peers, bosses and far-flung admirers unwavering about the figure he was and impact had.

The gentle giant collapsed in Bwaise on Monday and was pronounced hours later at Mulago Hospital, with a post-mortem confirming yesterday internal bleeding to have been the cause.

News of his passing, at 70, was received with shock and celebration of a football life well lived.

Infantino on Kirunda greatness

Fufa CEO Edgar Watson confirmed speaking to him hours earlier with no complaints. His defensive partner at KCC and Cranes Tom Lwanga described him as calm and collected, while former teammate Paul Ssali authoritatively called him Uganda’s greatest ever footballer.

Kirunda’s far-reaching impact, which shows him as Uganda’s most successful captain having led the Cranes to their best ever finish at Afcon finals, where they lost to champions Ghana in 1978, also had the game’s most powerful man chip in.

“(He is) considered one of the greatest African players of his generation, defender with style, class and elegance, but also top scorer of the national league ,” said Fifa president Gianni Infantino in a message to Fufa boss Moses Magogo.

“His legacy and achievements, and in particular his friendly personality, his leadership and his human qualities will not be forgotten, and he will be truly missed.”

Politicians weigh in

Kirunda’s national team collection has him Cecafa titles in 1969, 1970, 1973, 1976 & 1977 (1969 as Gosage Cup and 1970 as Challenge Cup), three Afcon tournaments, four league titles and an impressive 32 goals as top scorer in 1978, when he was deployed as a striker.

President Museveni remembered Kirunda as “perhaps one of the greatest footballers our country has produced. We all remember the major feat when he captained the national team to the Africa Cup finals in 1978. We shall miss him.”

Leading opposition figure Kizza Besigye said Kirunda had “left an indelible mark on Uganda’s football. Those who didn’t watch Uganda’s team of mid-late 70s,” he tweeted, “Can’t know how great you were; with Omondi, Mike Kiganda, Nsereko, Dennis Obua, Polly Ouma, Paul Ssali...”

Cranes touch

Uganda coach Johnny McKinstry said “the talent, dedication and discipline required to play at three Afcons, lead Uganda to the 1978 final and win five Cecafa Cups cannot be underestimated.” Cranes captain and 2016 Caf Champions League winner, Denis Onyango, was “anguished by the demise of one of Uganda’s greatest footballers. His skill sets as a footballer were legendary and he was instrumental in scripting a success story for the Cranes,” said Onyango.

Onyango’s national teammate Murushid Juuko took a trip down to 2016 when Fufa ensured a cast of the 1978 Afcon finalists, including Kirunda, gave the Cranes pep talk before their final qualification game against Comoros at Namboole.

“The words you told us ahead of the Comoros tie in 2016 played a big part to our Afcon qualification after 39 years,” said the defender, “Football will miss you.”

Former Cranes, Kaizer Chiefs and Hearts star David Obua remembered Kirunda as “a great leader in Ugandan football.” And who can say otherwise?