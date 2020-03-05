By Deus Bugembe

Kenya stood above all on Day Two of the ongoing U-12 East African Junior Teams competition at Lugogo Tennis Club, Kampala.

The perfect Kenyan day started with the girls setting alight court three with some thrilling tennis against Burundi as Taneisha Mosi outclassed Noeme Ingabire (6/1,6/1), counterpart Stacey Chepkemoi struggled in a close first set before turning on the flames in the second set to beat Ines Irakoze (5/7, 6/1).

In the doubles, the Kenyan pair overcame Yusra Irakoze and Inez (6/2, 6/2) to make it 3-0, racing to pole position with a place in the playoffs now almost certain.

The Kenyan party continued into the boys’ category with Zayanni Virani schooling Tanzania’s Ali Hamisi (6/1, 6/0) in the first singles tie on court four.

After Virani’s heroics, teammate Ruincliffe Ominde dealt with Japhet Panclass (6/4, 6/2) before owning the Tanzanians in the doubles (6/0, 6/1) with Hillary Ndosi coming for Tanzania and Brian Nyakundi for Kenya.

Uganda picked up from where they left on the opening day 2-1 and 3-0 wins over Sudan and Seychelles respectively. Eseza Muwanguzi was at it again on court two with a comfortable (6/0, 6/0) over Seychelles’ Leeah Mein before Edina Nabiryo emulated her for a (6/0, 6/1) victory over Latisha Isnard. In the doubles Charity Akot and Nabiryo combined for a (6/0, 6/0) sweep against Mein and Hailey Writz.

The Ugandan boys had only Jilius Nyaata fall (6/2,6/1) to Sudan’s Mohammed Hamdan but Francis Angozebwa made up for his counterpart’s loss with a (6/2,6/0) win over Ahmed Adam Yhaya on centre court. The Burundian boys were in bullish mood with 3-0 over Seychelles.