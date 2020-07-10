Meet the next generation of coaches

By George Katongole

WILLIAM KYESWA

When Soana beat KCCA to the 2018 Fufa Juniors League title, many did not notice the magic wand of an ambitious young coach William Kyeswa.

The Bishop’s SS Mukono coach had been building something and it had finally paid off.

Born in November 1987, Kyeswa is block by block inching closer to his dream of coaching a national youth team and in the Premier League. The Caf C licenced coach builds his teams around hard work.

Tactically, he builds from behind and his teams press high in the opponent’s half.

He has groomed players like Derrick Ochan (formerly at URA), Ivan Orono (Kitende), William Gama (S. Sudan U23), Aziz Mandela (S. Sudan U-23), Godfrey Arijole (Bulemeezi), Gerald Mayombwe (UCU) and Joshua Ssentambule (Express), among others.

Kyeswa, who also has a formidable girls’ team, is the man who orchestrated Free Stars’ win in the Uganda Cup against Bright Stars.

His career started at Mpoma Royal College in 2014 before joining Bishop’s SS in 2015 whom he led to the Copa finals in Soroti where they reached the quarterfinals and only lost to Kitende in open play. He had a stint with Lubiri SS in 2018 before returning to Bishop’s.

FELIX SSEKABUUZA

S sekabuuza rose to prominence last season when he led Kiboga Young to the Big League fame in their first season. The Caf B licenced coach, who is currently the head coach at Kansai Plascon, is loved for his technical nous and hated by opponents for deep defending.

But he springs surprises with effective attacking football. Ssekabuuza has been understudy to Shafiq Bisaso at Gomba, Ssingo, and Busujju in the Masaza Cup. But he has also worked with Allan Kabonge at Kisubi, Livingstone Mbabazi (Masavu) and Paul Mukatabala (Aurum Roses).

Independently, he first appeared with Nsaggu whom he led to the Buganda Region zonals in 2016 before being scouted by Kiboga Young.



Born in May 20, 1986, he only played school football but he is revered for identifying promising talent.

Mbarara City striker Jude Ssemugabi and Andrew Kigozi (Police) are his top products so far yet with the likes of Brian Oyuka, Henry Mugoya and Fred Jjuuko bubbling under. Although he is waiting for his chance in the Uganda Premier League, he will give another try at Masaza football as head of technical for Gomba County.

SIMON PETER MUGERWA

A Ugandan version of celebrated Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho, it takes the patience of Angels to overcome Mugerwa’s hard to crack teams.

The Masaka-born tactician, who is deputy to Paul Kiwanuka at Bright Stars, has earned respect especially in schools’ football.

In 2018, he defied the odds to help Buddo to their second Copa Coca-Cola title before breaking Kitende’s 13-year dominance in Wakiso District. He had in 2015 guided Masaka SS to the East African Games. He was assistant to Steven Bogere in 2016 when Buddu were crowned Masaza champions but his moment came in 2019 when he helped Bulemeezi to their second trophy after 10 years of waiting.

His journey can be traced from Nkambi Coffee in Nyendo-Masaka. He has also coached Masaka SS, Kakungulu Memorial and Real College Busunju.

He has been deputy at Fire Masters and lately at SC Villa to Douglas Bamweyana before he joined Paul Kiwanuka at Bright Stars.

HASSAN ZZUNGU

In 2014, Hassan Zzungu was just a midfielder hoping to achieve big things with Kirinya/Jinja SS. Yet all this is now in the past as six years later, Zzungu is turning heads as a coach. He has thrived under the radar of Abbey Kikomeko until 2017 when he was appointed Jinja SS school coach following the departure of Alex Isabirye which left a vacuum which Abbey Kikomeko filled.

Zzungu put together a strong team with the likes of Vincent Zziwa, Lawrence Tezikya, Joel Madondo, Jerome Kirya and Najib Fesali with the help of coach Eric Kabanda to stun powerhouses Kitende in the Masaka finals. But now he has built a formidable side with Isma Mugulusi and last year’s Copa MVP Edrine Mukisa Opaala as well as Delton Oyo standing out.

The Caf C licence holder is applauded for his incredible man management skills which have kept the team together. A Pep Guardiola fanatic, Zzungu tries to replicate the Spaniard’s approach. He makes a lot of research on YouTube to keep updated. Zzungu is Busoga United’s Junior team coach.

MARK TWINAMASIKO

Professionalism, tactical ability and building teams are some of the main attributes of Twinamasiko.

The youthful coach, formerly a mathematics class teacher in Mukono, cannot mention his achievements without the 2015 season when he helped an unknown Saints gain promotion to the top flight. When he replaced Hussein Mbalangu at Saints, he inherited several challenges including very demanding bosses.

Yet Twinamasiko passed with flying colours. But when the team reached the Promised Land, he was fired for being too young for the job yet the results were not helping either.

A job search landed him at Kirinya-Jinja SS where he did not last.

Having been at Free Stars before, he was recalled only to leave midway and join Kira United, which was struggling in the Big League.

He left before the team’s eventual relegation before he found work at Masindi Dove.

He helped the team to the Fufa Big League play-offs last season. But this season saw him switch to Kitara, who are leading the Elgon Group.

BRIAN SSENYONDO

The Mbarara City head coach is a simple man with a big profile. Educated in Belgium, he is a holder of a Caf C licence. Born on August 23, 1993, Ssenyondo’s coaching career started in Masaka with Ball Line Academy where he was a player until 2011.

But since head coach Augustine Walusimbi was always busy, Ssenyondo found himself turn to coaching. He founded Synergy in November 2011 a team that reached the semis of the Uganda Cup in 2018.

But the team was close to promotion in 2017 when Mbarara City beat them to the final play-off place.

He also handled Nakyenyi SS in Lwengo, Kakoma SS, St Charles Lwanga Kasasa, a team he led to the Copa finals in Gulu after a long absence as well as Masaka SS and Blessed Sacrament Kimaanya, whom he led to the Copa finals in 2018.

He is now the head coach of St John’s SS Kawuga and Uganda Martyrs University.

He was appointed Mbarara City coach on July 1, 2019 only to be fired after 21 days but he had helped the team finish third in the Pilsner Super 8.

His teams normally possess the ball a lot and it is this free passing game with a quick transition that has earned him praise from fabled Mike Mutebi.