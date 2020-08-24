NCS lock Sh180 million tennis facilities funding out of Lugogo

By Jacobs Odongo Seaman

The National Council of Sports have poured a bucketful of ice-cold water on funding offer to turn the tennis courts at Lugogo Sports Complex into a national training centre.

The Uganda Tennis Association (UTA), under the leadership of former player Cedric Babu Ndilima, secured the willingness of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to inject $50,000 (about Sh183m) into the redevelopment of the tennis courts under the Facility Grant Programme.

In a September 25, 2019 letter, Luca Santilli, ITF executive director for tennis development, said they were encouraged to learn that UTA was proposing that the Lugogo Tennis Club becomes the National Training Centre.

“If UTA’s plans are realised, this will enable the Federation to expand its existing development programme, which will have a positive impact on the wider community,” he said.

However, NCS have declined the grant offer, claiming that they have other plans to redevelop the facilities.

“NCS embarked on the initiative to redevelop various sports facilities within Lugogo Sports Complex, to transform them into state-of-the-art structure to suit the modern times,” reads a letter signed by NCS general secretary Benard Patrick Ogwel.

Private investor

The March 10 letter, addressed to State minister for Sports Hamson Obua, said NCS had submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development seeking to have Lugogo Complex redeveloped by a private investor.

Efforts to get the identity of the investor were futile but Ogwel told Obua that the NCS project proposal had been approved by the public-private partnership (PPP) Committee at its 18th meeting on June 6, 2017.

“The area where the tennis courts are situated has been earmarked for this project and is not available for this [ITF Facility Grant Programme] partnership,” he said.

He advised UTA to find alternative land where ITF can inject its monies. But Babu, who has waved his arms in surrender, said the grant comes with conditions and having a facility in place is crucial.

“Initially, we wrote [to NCS] in 2018 seeking their approval for the project to take off, but they did not reply,” he said. “We wrote again in 2019 and still they did not reply until we asked Minister Obua to intervene.”

Obua wrote to NCS on March 3 seeking an explanation on why the grant was left on ice. The minister told Daily Monitor that the matter had ended with Ogwel’s communication.

“I don’t know why NCS would reject such an opportunity. They claim to be bringing in private investors which makes no sense,” Babu said.

He said the project would create a national tennis centre, especially for the youth, and make UTA sustainable through hosting regional and international events for juniors.

“NCS cannot support tennis because there is not enough funding so we had to find a way,” he said.

But Ogwel, who did not take kindly to queries about the NCS cull, said there should be “respect for the institution of government” warning that he should not be dragged into what he termed as “bogus cheap politics.”

“If you allow to be used, you need not cry later when you’re exposed,” he warned this writer.

“That facility is a government facility and the governing council has the last say. If Cedric think he is right, why can’t he seek legal redress?”

Lost opportunity?

Uganda’s tennis infrastructure is hugely lacking with no grass court at the national facilities in Lugogo, Makerere and Kyambogo universities, or Namboole stadium.

There are several other courts for one of the most lucrative individual sports in the world, including at Kabira Country Club, Sheraton Hotel, Kampala Club, and Makindye Country Club, but the facilities are private and mostly exclusive to membership.

The tartan at Namboole and concrete at Kyambogo offer the few semblances of hard courts in the country.

In January 2017, the ITF launched a new Facility Grant Programme which can help national associations build new, renovate or maintain existing tennis facilities.

“Our aim is to get more people involved in tennis, whatever their age, gender, standard or ability,” ITF says.

“We work to develop talented players, especially from under-resourced and under-represented countries. The ITF gives them the opportunities, structure, knowledge, and expertise so they can compete nationally, regionally and, ultimately, internationally.”

A key requirement is for the project to be located where the national association holds ownership or long-term (a minimum of 15 years) leasehold.

Under the project, Lugogo tennis courts would be redeveloped to have floodlights, its washrooms and spectators area refurbished, while some surfaces would be converted.