Uganda start strong at ITF/CAT East Africa event

By DEUS BUGEMBE

The fourth edition of the ITF/CAT East Africa 12 & Under Competitions got underway yesterday at Lugogo with hosts Uganda having a good day at office.

In the girls’ category where Uganda are holders, Eseza Muwanguzi and Edna Nabiryo beat Ethiopia’s Arsema Fisha (6-0, 6-1) and Betlehame Andarai (3-6, 6-2,6-4) respectively, before Muwanguzi teamed up with Charity Akol only to fall to Ethiopia’s Semsawra Ani and Betlehame (6-4,6-4) in the doubles enroute taking the bout 2-1, giving coach Edward Odocken something to build at the preliminary stage.

The boys, coached by legendary John Oduke were ruthless against Seychelles winning 3-0; both the singles and the doubles without dropping a game. Francis Angozebwa beat Christian Simeone (6-0, 6-0) with the teammate replicating the same form to brush aside Stan Adrienne in the singles. Angozebwa would then team up with Nasser Ochan for another (6-0, 6-0) rout of Adrienne and Simeone in the doubles.

Rivals and neighbours Burundi have always showed up at showpieces of this calibre and they displayed fine tennis in disposing off Seychelles 3-0 in the girls’ category. The boys took on Kenya and Miki Igiraneza opened their account with a (6/1,6/2) victory over Ziyyan Virani. Action continues today with qualification for the final continental junior event of the year on card in September. Two boys team and one girls team will progress.