Uganda commemorates World Menstrual Hygiene day

On Saturday, Uganda joined the rest of the world to commemorate the World Menstrual Hygiene day.

The day held annually on 28th May seeks among other things to break the taboos and end the stigma surrounding menstruation and this year’s theme was “To create a world where no women or girl is held back because they menstruate, by 2030”

It is also to raise awareness about the challenges regarding access to menstrual products, education about menstruation and period-friendly sanitation facilities.