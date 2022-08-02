Acholi readies for PDM

By Juliet Nalwooga & Taibot





The Parish Development Model (PDM) is the last mile strategy for service delivery by the Government of Uganda for improving the incomes and welfare of all Ugandans at the household level.





The purpose of the PDM is to deepen the decentralization process; improve household incomes; enable inclusive, sustainable, balanced, and equitable socio-economic transformation; and increase accountability at local levels.





It aims to lift 39% of Uganda's population from subsistence to a money economy.





But how ready is the population to receive the Parish Development Model program?





This morning, KFM’S Marko Taibot examines the level of preparedness for this supposed gov’t game changer in wealth creation in an economy with soaring commodity prices and starvation in some regions.