Analysing climate change, food security

The just concluded Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) Summit saw the adoption of a new 10-year CAADP Strategy and Action Plan, along with the CAADP Kampala Declaration.

This aims to reinvigorate the continent's efforts to transform its agrifood systems after most countries failed to meet previous commitments made 20 years ago.

KFM's Benjamin Jumbe examines how some countries fared and explores factors that may have hindered the implementation of these commitments, including climate change.

