Buvuma ECD report
Early childhood Development advocates and promoters recently called on government to introduce Universal pre-primary education or early childhood education to eliminate child school dropouts and improve the quality of education.
They argued that children enrolled in an Early Childhood Education programme achieve more success at school and better career opportunities.
This however remains a dream for most children in the 52 islands of Buvuma district with a number of them without a single school. KFM's Benjamin Jumbe visited some of the islands and filed this report