Compulsory milk programme report

The government is all set to start providing milk to learners in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools as a means of boosting good health and development.





The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja told parliament last month that the Ministry of Education had partnered with an NGO SNV Uganda, a Netherlands development organisation which will provide subsidised milk for children at schools.

Nabbanja said parents will now be required to pay between Shs 10,000 and Shs20,000 for each child per term to ensure their children get daily milk at school.