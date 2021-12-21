Conservationists express concern over the increasing loss in the country’s biodiversity

Conservationists have expressed concern over the increasing loss in the country’s biodiversity.

The latest findings from a study by the Worldwide Fund for nature have cited several factors fuelling biodiversity loss.

Among these are the Unsustainable land use management for food and energy, and Government policies failing to promote environmental stewardship.

In the second part of our report, KFm’s Benjamin Jumbe looks at efforts in place by authorities in Kasese to reverse the trend in biodiversity loss.

