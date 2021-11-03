Deaf access to Covid-19 sensitization
Since the COVID 19 Pandemic hit the country early last year, the government through the ministry of health came out with various messages.
The sensitization messages included those about signs and symptoms of COVID 19 and how to prevent the spread of the same.
However, the question we ask is that where people with hearing impairment are catered for in this campaign?
In the following report, Kfm’s Benjamin Jumbe focuses on COVID 19 related communication for the deaf.