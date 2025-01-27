Audio
Embracing clean cooking to improve climate
Learning institutions are among the leading consumers of firewood, a phenomenon exacerbating deforestation.
The consequences of deforestation go beyond the loss of trees to disrupting rainfall patterns, with use of firewood worsening climate change effects through increased carbon emissions.
To address this, however, schools are now being challenged to embrace clean cooking and eco-friendly innovations to reverse the trend as KFM’s Benjamin Jumbe reports