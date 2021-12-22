Heart disease prevention

Uganda is experiencing a major cause of death shift from exclusively infectious diseases to a combination of communicable and NCDs.

The healthcare system is not adequately prepared to deal with the NCD burden including cardiovascular diseases.

Makerere University School of Public health has been impacting the communities in Mukono and Buikwe districts through its Cardiovascular Disease prevention program called -Scaling -up Packages for Interventions for Cardiovascular diseases prevention in selected sites in Europe and sub-Saharan Africa (SPICES) Uganda.

In the following report, Kfm’s Benjamin Jumbe looks at the key findings under this program

