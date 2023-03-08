Hot Seat: A tribute to Justice Kenneth Kakuru, John Nagenda

On this episode of the KFM Hot Seat, Patrick Kamara hosts Dr. Sylvia Namubiru Mukasa, Patrick Turinawe, Dr. Aisha Musoke, and Amos Wekesa to pay tribute to Justice Kenneth Kakuru and John Nagenda who died this month.

Court of Appeal Justice Kenneth Kakuru has died at the age of 65 after being admitted to Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi for stage four prostate cancer treatment. Neganda, a veteran journalist died on Saturday afternoon at Medipal International Hospital in Kampala where he had been admitted for weeks, according to the presidency.