Implications of postponed LC elections

Effective today, July 11, 2023, any duty that will be executed by the village chairpersons (LCIs and LCIls), whose term of office expired yesterday, will be illegal and void, legal experts have warned. The mentioned leaders were elected on July 10, 2018.

The Electoral Commission says government through the Ministry of Finance released Shs36 billion of the requested Shs90 billion to facilitate the nationwide election exercise that has since been postponed.