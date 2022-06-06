Karamoja subregion battling with severe malnutrition

Malnutrition threatens to destroy a generation of children in Uganda.

According to UNICEF statistics, more than one-third of all children (about 2.4 million) – are stunted and the damage caused by stunting is irreversible.

Although Uganda is considered East Africa’s food basket, some areas like the Karamoja sub-region are grappling with the challenge of severe malnutrition that has affected children and older persons.

According to the joint report by the health officers of the nine districts that form the Karamoja subregion, severe malnutrition has affected over 100,000 children and elderly persons in the last two years alone.

The most affected are Moroto and Kaabong with a malnutrition prevalence rate of 21.5% and 19.9% respectively, and some deaths have already been registered.