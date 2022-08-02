KFM Feature on PDM value addition

Despite the delayed disbursement of Parish Development Funds, the government is optimistic the program will move all Ugandans into the money economy.

With production, storage, processing, and marketing being one of the pillars of PDM implementation, today we look at how best value addition initiatives will be inculcated into the program to make local products competitive on the market.

KFM's Felix Ainebyoona spoke to some PDM intended beneficiaries in Isingiro District who are already placing their demands and voicing their concerns regarding value addition.