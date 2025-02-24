Audio
Melting Rwenzori glaciers: A race against time
With rising global temperatures caused by climate change, the glaciers of the Rwenzori Mountains in western Uganda have not been spared and are rapidly shrinking.
In 1906, glaciers dotted all the six peaks of the Rwenzoris. However today, only a few small patches remain with Scientists expressing fear that by 2050, these could be history.
KFM's Benjamin Jumbe explores this phenomenon and engages different experts about the science behind glacier melting.