Menstrual hygiene report

Every year countries around the world commemorate the World Menstrual Hygiene day. The day held annually on 28 th May seeks among other things to break the taboos and end the stigma surrounding menstruation and raise awareness about the challenges regarding access to menstrual products, education about menstruation and period-friendly sanitation facilities.

However, despite all that, the stigma surrounding menstruation remains a challenge. In the following report, KFM’s Benjamin Jumbe looks at why this Stigma has persisted and what needs to be done to end it.