Muwama island, a place without a single toilet
Sustainable Development Goal 6 is about clean water and sanitation for all.
It is one of 17 Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015 where countries pledged to "Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all."
Although huge strides have been made with access to clean drinking water in some places, lack of sanitation is undermining these advances.
KFM's Benjamin Jumbe recently visited Muwama island in Buvuma district a place without a single toilet.