"If you go home and you have no one, you will not die. Nobody has ever died from not having a valentines date. Nobody has ever died because they didn't buy their girlfriend a valentines gift. If you don't have the money, you don't have it and if you need flowers, you should have planted them in January. Women need to understand that we are under pressure to provide. If a woman cannot appreciate you because you dint take her out on Valentine's, then she is not worth it," Peter Igaga says.