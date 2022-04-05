Opportunities from the Dubai Expo
Others police intend to summon include, Dokolo South MP Felix Okot Ogong, Kilak South MP Gilbert Olanya, Northern Uganda based musician Bosmic Otim and Oulanyah’s father Nathan Okori
Maj Gen Katsigazi Tumusiime plans to draw the curtain on impunity among officers who have become law unto themselves, exit the corrupt through prison, end torture which is “illegal and...
The controversies are stemming from claims, initially made by Oulanyah’s father Nathan Okori and later by the NRM central region chairman, Mr Godfrey Kiwanda, that Oulanyah was poisoned
Welcome!