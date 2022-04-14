Pangolin poaching in Uganda

Uganda is a country greatly endowed with wildlife, flora and fauna.

However, its diversity in wildlife is threatened by both poaching and wildlife trade.

Key among the most targeted species are the pangolins because of their scales.

With support from InfoNile, in partnership with Oxpeckers, with funding from the Earth Journalism Network, KFM’s Benjamin Jumbe looks at threats to Pangolins and how big the problem of pangolin poaching is in Uganda in the following report.

