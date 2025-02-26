Audio
Practicability of competency-based learning
The Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) has been hailed as a transformative agenda aimed at equipping Ugandan learners with practical skills and critical thinking abilities for the modern world.
Patrick Kamara hosts Dr Mary Goretti Nakabugo, the Executive Director of UWEZO Uganda who also serves as the chairperson of Muteesa 1 Royal University Council, and Mr Simon Kaheru on the KFM Hot Seat show to discuss the practicability of competency-based learning.