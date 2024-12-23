Audio
Role of urban planning in Kampala’s fight against climate change
During the last decade, Uganda has shown changes in temperature, rainfall patterns, and an increase in extreme weather events like droughts and floods.
Accordingly, the National Climate Change Policy enshrines the strategies the country will take towards climate change mitigation and adaptation.
In this report, KFM’s Benjamin Jumbe looks at how cities in Uganda can prepare for flash floods caused by extreme weather and the role of urban planning in Kampala’s fight against climate change.