Tourism: Ziplining activities improving tourism

Tourism in Uganda is largely understood as largely visiting game parks.

A new trend is however sweeping through the sector with many locals and foreign tourists opting for activities other than game drives.

One of the new activities is Zip lining which is slowly becoming a popular activity with extreme adventure lovers.

One of the places this can be enjoyed is Griffin falls camp found deep inside Mabira forest, set up by the Mabira Forest Integrated Community Organisation to encourage ecotourism.

Kfm’s Benjamin Jumbe visited the camp and spoke to Hussein Kato a sky captain who has been in this trade for the last 6 years.