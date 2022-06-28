Uganda celebrates World Food Safety Day

Uganda for the first time this year joined countries around the world to celebrate the World Food Safety day.





The day internationally held on June 7th was running under the World Health organization theme “safer Food, Better Health” and was aimed at creating awareness and inspiring action to help prevent, detect, and manage food-borne risks and contribute to food security and human health.





As part of the Government's Response to Preventing, Detecting, and Managing Foodborne Risks it dedicated the whole month of June to create awareness on food safety.



