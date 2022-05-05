Uganda commemorates 16th annual Air Quality Awareness week
Uganda this week joins the world in commemorating the 16th annual Air Quality Awareness Week.
The week that runs from 2-6th May aims to share information on air quality and how it affects health. This year's celebrations are held under the theme, "Be Air Aware and Prepared."
In the following report, Kfms Benjamin Jumbe shares why you should be worried about the quality of air in the Kampala Metropolitan area, and what you can do to improve the situation.