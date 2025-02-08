Hello

Voters’ register update: What’s the status on ground?

The Electoral Commission (EC) began updating the National Voters’ Register on January 20, 2025, nationwide in preparation for the 2026 general elections.

On this episode of KFM's VPN show, Judith Atim moderates a discussion on the aforementioned exercise, featuring Henry Muguzi, overall Coordinator of the African Election Observers' Network, Nakut Faith, Woman Member of Parliament for Napak, Tolbert Musinguzi, the Wakiso District Returning Officer, and Mr Martin Ssejjemba, Mpigi District Chairman. 

