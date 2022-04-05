Uganda is a country greatly endowed with wildlife, flora and fauna.

However its diversity in wildlife is threatened by both poaching and wildlife trade.

Key among the most targeted species are the pangolins because of their scales.

But what is a pangolin and what makes it unique?

In the first of our 3-part series, KFM’s Benjamin Jumbe looks at the key facts about pangolins.

Sound Pangolin facts report

In the second part of our report tomorrow, we shall be looking at the status of pangolins in Uganda and current threats.