What is a pangolin and what makes it unique? PART 2

Over the years, Uganda has seen continued reduction of some of its wildlife species

One of these is the pangolin whose numbers have kept reducing due to continued poaching and illegal wildlife trade in the lucrative market for its scales in Asia.

In the last part of this report, Kfm’s Benjamin Jumbe looks at interventions by the authorities and various stakeholders to tackle the problem in the following story whose production has been supported by InfoNile, in partnership with Oxpeckers, with funding from the Earth Journalism Network

