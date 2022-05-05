WHO calls for universal health coverage across the globe
The World Health Organisation is calling for Universal health coverage across the globe.
This means that all people have access to the health services they need, when and where they need them, without financial hardship.
Currently, at least half of the people in the world do not receive the health services they need.
Progress towards universal health coverage requires strong health systems and health workers who are educated and empowered to provide the health services that meet population health needs.
But how can the targets be achieved in developing countries?