Patrick Kamara hosts Col Deo Akiiki, the deputy spokesperson for Uganda's Ministry of Defense & Veteran Affairs, Dr. Richard Balikoowa, and David Fred Egesa on the Hotseat show for a conversation on state minister for Labour, Charles Engola's shooting.

Engola was shot dead at his home in Kyanja by his bodyguard, Private Wilson Sabiiti. Sabiiti is said to have also committed suicide by shooting after killing the minister.