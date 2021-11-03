The Judiciary in May 2017 launched a specialized court to deal with the prosecution of culprits involved in stealing of utilities like power, water, vandalism, dealing in fake goods, killing of wildlife among others.

The Standards Utilities and Wildlife court housed at Buganda Road Court was launched by then Chief justice Bart Katureebe.

The court was mainly to handle cases of poachers and smugglers of animal species, power and water theft, unregulated media and telecommunication companies, and traders who sell sub-standard products.

In this podcast, Benjamin Jumbe looks at the effectiveness of this court in terms of handling wildlife-related crime.