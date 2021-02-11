 10 best regulated online forex brokers in Uganda (2021 )

The best handpicked forex brokers for Ugandan traders for 2021 have been revealed. Trade with confidence with any of these licenced and regulated brokers.



1. Exness

Exness is a popular and well-regulated broker based in SVG, Cyprus, and the UK, which offers traders with a variety of account types, powerful trading platforms, competitive trading conditions, and more.

PROs

1. Globally recognized broker

2. Negative balance protection offered

3. MetaTrader offered

4. Demo account and Islamic account option offered

5. Adequate leverage and reasonable minimum deposit requirements

CONS

1. US Clients not accepted

2. Limited tradable financial instruments

2. AvaTrade

AvaTrade is a popular and multi-award-winning Market Maker and STP broker which is regulated to offer comprehensive trading solutions in several jurisdictions.

PROs

1. Strict regulation

2. Negative balance protection

3. Optimum execution speeds

4. Multiple trading platforms offered

5. Social trading supported, hedging and scalping allowed

CONS

1. US Clients not accepted

2. Variable spread accounts not offered

3. XM

XM is a popular and reputable broker which has been in operation since 2009. XM is strictly regulated by several regulatory entities and offers traders from around the world access to global financial markets.

PROs

1. Strict regulation

2. Negative balance protection

3. Competitive trading conditions

4. Variety of accounts offered

5. High leverage ratio of 1:888

CONS

1. US Clients not accepted

2. Fixed spread accounts not offered

4. eToro

eToro is a reputable and popular Market Maker broker in addition to being the leading social trading platform in the industry. eToro caters for various traders and investors from 140 countries, offering comprehensive trading solutions to both beginners and experts.

PROs

1. Strictly regulated

2. Client fund security guaranteed

3. Commission-free trading

4. Large online community

5. Demo account and Islamic account option provided

CONS

1. US Clients not accepted

2. Limited leverage for retail traders

3. Fixed spreads not offered

4. MetaTrader not offered

5. IC Markets

IC Markets is an ECN broker based in Australia and Seychelles with regulation and authorisation through ASIC. Established in 2007, IC Markets is one of the largest true ECN brokers in the world that offers traders access to global financial markets.

PROs

1. Well-regulated

2. True ECN broker

3. Low trading and non-trading fees

4. Tight and competitive spreads

5. Hedging and scalping allowed, social trading supported

CONS

1. US Clients not accepted

2. Fixed spread accounts not offered

6. FBS

Established in 2009, FBS is a strictly regulated and reputable STP and ECN broker which has around 16 million registered traders from 190 countries worldwide.

FBS offers traders with more than 75 financial instruments which can be traded through powerful trading platforms, competitive trading conditions, a variety of account types, and more.

PROs

1. Ultra-low deposit requirement

2. Social trading supported

3. Multiple account types offered

4. MetaTrader offered

5. 24/7 dedicated customer support

CONS

1. US, UK, Japan, Israel, and several other countries not allowed

2. High spreads and commissions on some accounts

3. Limited trading tools

7. FxPro

FxPro is a UK-based NDD broker which is regulated by FCA, CySEC, FSCA, and SCB in facilitating the trade of more than 260 financial instruments spread across six asset classes.

PROs

1. Multi-regulated

2. Multiple trading platforms offered

3. Premium trader tools

4. NDD Execution

5. Expert analysis and VPS offered

CONS

1. US, Canada and Iraq, and others not accepted

2. Social trading not supported

3. Not the tightest spreads

4. Not the lowest commissions

5. Managed accounts not offered

8. Alpari

Alpari is a well-regulated STP and ECN broker with nearly two decades worth experience in offering comprehensive trading solutions. Alpari boasts 2 million registered traders from more than 150 countries worldwide.

PRO’s

1. Well-regulated

2. MetaTrader offered

3. PAMM accounts offered

4. Multilingual customer support

CONS

1. US, Japan, Russia, and several other countries not accepted

2. Limited financial instruments

3. No fixed spreads



9. FXTM

FXTM is a UK, Cyprus, South Africa, and Mauritius-based broker which offers traders with more than 250 financial instruments to trade.

FXTM caters for both retail and professional clients and has tailormade solutions despite the trading needs and objectives of traders.

PROs

1. Strict regulation

2. Variety of financial instruments

3. Multiple account types

4. Commission-free trading offered

5. Low minimum deposit

CONS

1. US Clients not allowed

2. Restricted leverage for EU traders



10. Olymp Trade

Olymp Trade is based in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and offers traders with a wide range of tradable financial instruments.

Olymp Trade, as opposed to conventional brokers, offers traders with fixed time trades which can be done through a powerful proprietary trading platform.

PRO’s

1. Low minimum deposit

2. Training resources offered

3. Controlled risks and rewards

4. Market news and analysis

5. 24/7 dedicated customer support

CONS

1. High commission fees

2. Social trading not offered

3. Not regulated

4. No support for automated trading

5. MetaTrader not offered

