6 Best Forex Brokers in Uganda

With the forex market experiencing an influx in traders in the last few months, more brokers have started accepting traders from African countries, especially Uganda.
The process involved in selecting the right broker may be tedious, but Ugandan traders can simplify it by viewing and evaluating some of the best brokers on the list below.
IC Markets
Based in Australia and in operation since 2007, IC Markets is a reputable broker that offers traders access to global financial markets. IC Markets offers traders with low trading and non-trading fees, tight and competitive spreads, and the ability to use a variety of trading styles and strategies.
PROS
CONS
Strict regulation
US Clients not accepted
True ECN broker
No fixed spreads
Competitive trading conditions
Powerful trading platforms
Hedging and scalping allowed
FBS
FBS is an ECN and STP broker which was founded in 2009 and boasts around 16 million registered traders from 190 worldwide countries.
FBS offers traders with the trade in more than 75 financial instruments, powerful trading platforms through which trades can be executed, and where there are competitive trading conditions, and more.
PROS
CONS
Low minimum deposit
US, UK, Japan, and other countries not allowed
Social trading offered
High spreads and commissions on some accounts
Multiple account types offered
Limited trading tools
MetaTrader supported
24/7 customer support
eToro
eToro is a reputable and well-established Market Maker broker along with being the leading online social trading platform. With eToro, Ugandan traders are offered competitive trading conditions, commission-free trading, and access to a large online community.
PROS
CONS
Strict regulation
No US clients
Commission-free trading
Limited leverage for retail traders
Large online trading community
Fixed spreads not offered
Ample social trading opportunities
No MetaTrader
Demo account and Islamic Account offered
XM
As a popular and reputable broker, XM offers traders with some of the best trading solutions and services. With XM, Ugandan traders can expect an array of bonuses and promotions, a variety of account types, high leverage, and competitive trading conditions.
PROS
CONS
Strict regulation
US Clients not accepted
Negative balance protection
Fixed spread accounts not offered
Competitive trading conditions
Variety of accounts offered
High leverage ratio of 1:888
AvaTrade
AvaTrade is a popular and multi-award-winning broker offering traders from around the world ample comprehensive trading opportunities. In addition, AvaTrade also offers traders with a variety of financial instruments and powerful trading platforms.
PROS
CONS
Strict regulation
US Clients not accepted
Negative balance protection
Variable spread accounts not offered
Optimum execution speeds
Multiple trading platforms offered
FXTM
With offices in several jurisdictions and corresponding regulation and authorization, FXTM is another popular choice for Ugandan traders. With FXTM, traders can expect a variety of tradable financial instruments, a choice in dynamic accounts, commission-free trading, and a low minimum deposit requirement.
PROS
CONS
Strict regulation
US Clients not allowed
Variety of financial instruments
Restricted leverage for EU traders
Multiple account types
Commission-free trading offered
Low minimum deposit
This article is sponsored by Africa Media Links