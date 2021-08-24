Be in control of your Communication needs with the MTN Pulse Cr8YoBundle offer

In May this year, MTN Uganda launched yet another dope offer that allows Pulsers to create their desired bundles of MTN products within their chosen price range.

Dubbed “Cr8YoBundle”, this feature is the first of its kind in Uganda, allowing MTN Pulse customers to choose how much of each product they want.

The Cr8YoBundle feature that is conveniently accessible on the MTN Pulse App boasts of six different products including: Data bundles, Social Bundles, Voice bundles, SMS bundles, Learn From home bundles and Work from Home Bundles. Customers can simply choose how much of each product they would like to get for a given amount of money.

According to Hellen Kirungi, the MTN Uganda Youth Segment Manager, this innovation is meant to empower the youth to be in control and to give them the right communication tools to help them realize their potential.

MTN Uganda understands that today’s young people are aware of what they want thus, the telecom is giving them the Cr8YoBundle service offer that allows them choose what they want to use, in the quantities they want and only spend their money on that.

Faiza, an ardent consumer of the MTN Pulse Cr8YoBundle service says that it has given her great value for money as she can be able to get all the different kinds of bundles that she requires, in her preferred quantities at a single fee.

Although the Cr8YoBundle has six listed products, the youth are at liberty to choose a combination of only the products that they need, thus giving them more control of their communication choices.

MTN is keen on hooking up the youth with offers that help them to take control of their lives and fully realize their potential with no fear. It is the reason why MTN has a team dedicated to supporting young people with digital innovations that support their ambitions and lifestyles.

Sponsored by MTN UGANDA