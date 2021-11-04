Public gathers for the MTN IPO Townhall meeting in Masaka organised to create awareness about how Ugandans can participate in the MTN IPO

Buddu chief asks Masaka to embrace economic devt as MTN sensitizes public on its IPO

What you need to know:

For 23 years, MTN has supported Uganda through tax collection, MTN is the biggest tax payer in the country, employing thousands of people and has supported the people of Uganda through its corporate social responsibility.

The Buddu County (Pokino) has urged the people of Masaka to embrace economic development as MTN spreads awareness about how Ugandans can participate in the on-going MTN Initial Public Offering (IPO).

