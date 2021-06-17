Kabojja International School providing excellent education services

Kabojja International School is a British-based curriculum school for early years of primary and high school. The school does a Northern hemisphere calendar, starting thier academic year in August to June. The Director/Principal Mr Sam Turya shares more below about the school’s curriculum, professional standards and how they are managing the pandemic.

Our curriculum

We offer a British curriculum specifically; IGCSE, GCE and for early primary, we do the National Curriculum of England. We do three academic terms: the first term starting from August to December, the second from early January to March, and the last one from early April to June.

Our main sitting for candidate classes for international examinations is from May-June and the subsidiary sitting in October -November since we do two sessions of the candidate classes.

Kabojja has been growing steadily and we have lived in Buziga for over 13 years. It is this growth and the increase in demand for our services that have enabled us to expand and have these facilities. Soon, we shall be open for BTEC (Business and Technology Education Council) and IB (International Baccalaureate) under the British curriculum and I would encourage parents and learners who are interested to look forward to joining us.

We believe in ourselves. We believe in professionalism and in developing an all-round learner. We believe that learning is individualist, so we don’t teach groups as learning but rather do a learner-centered curriculum, looking at each learner individually: their strengths and weaknesses.

We also cater to learners with mild special needs and disabilities. We have a department for special needs but it doesn’t care for extreme disabilities.

Professional standards

Our staff of teachers is made up of national and international teachers and we value our African heritage, much as we do an international curriculum. We promote the values of grounding discipline of the learner and emphasise uniform for identification purposes and cleanliness.

Discipline is a priority; we have a code of conduct and school rules that learners must abide by and where somebody does not follow, we definitely don’t move with them although we have a counseling department where learners can be helped, talked to, and guided.

The school has a few boarding facilities for high school learners from 12 years to 18. These are very few for the parents who could be out of the country, but we encourage learners to come from their homes, for parents to also participate in their learning.

Celebrating diversity

Kabojja is not a religious-based institution, but we respect all religions and the faith of every individual. Most of our learners are drawn from the region; East Africa and beyond. And I would proudly say, we have been a hub for most of the learners from the East African region. We however have over 39 nationalities and do celebrate their cultural differences because we know our strength is from diverse cultures which we harmonise to form Kabojja International School culture.



Community involvement is important to us to promote cohesion within our communities. If it were not for the pandemic, our learners would be involved in community work through The Interact Club, which is one of the many clubs we have at the school.



Additionally, we value families because we know our learners are from families. We coordinate with our families and parents with whom we also have a strong link and bond.

As a school policy, we have a family discount for parents who have children from the same family, which can help parents who have more than one child in the same school.

Participatory teaching

Our communications department is also open and willing to listen to whatever complainants our clients may have. We believe in constructive criticism and feedback from our parents as input. We also have parent’s meetings and we involve parents in the decision-making. We also involve learners in decision-making through their learners' councils such that they can also participate in the administration of the school.



We facilitate our learners with learning materials and classroom materials and yet remain an affordable institution. One of our values is to make an impact by having affordable school fees and so we aim at making our education affordable and thus, we even look at structured ways of payment with parents, making arrangements with them to see how they can pay the school fees within the school term, so that they are comfortable being with us.

The capacity for the whole school i.e high school- early years and primary are 800 learners. We have few vacancies since it is the end of the academic year for us. We however do not recruit in candidate classes of Year Six, 11, and 13. Nonetheless, if the learner has an outstanding performance from another school, we can evaluate and admit in a candidate class. Otherwise, we are cautious to admit in candidate classes.

How we are managing the pandemic

Like the case is in many institutions, learning has been disrupted by the pandemic. But because we are a technology-based school with our instruction classroom through smart boards, strong internet bandwidth, and interactive, learning continued normally. We believe that even if the pandemic is still here, learning will continue normally. So, we encourage parents who could be having frustrations or challenges somewhere to be part of us. Come and test us and you will be able to have the learning and education of your children continue.



Having said that, the safety of learners at school is paramount as we continue to brave the pandemic. Our maximum number of students per class is 20, but because of the pandemic, we have reduced that to 15 learners per class. We emphasise social distance, SOPs, and have machinery for sanitizing, and spraying everywhere including classrooms and school vans.

The pandemic has been a challenge to everybody, but we try our best to ensure that the learners are safe. Aside from the pandemic, we also take the safety of our learners a priority.



Our clinic is run by IMC, and so, we have nurses on-site to train learners and teachers on how they can be safeguarded. With that, I can assure our parents that when we open under a safe environment, we will be keen on safeguarding our learners. That’s how we have been able to survive from October 2020 when we opened the school to date.



A blend of both online and in-class learning.

Technology has been an integral part of education and we have been having physical classes and online classes and we are not going to stop soon because we have the resources. We have a good library; both e-Library and the physical print book library and so, we can have the two, because we are well facilitated for them.



The school can be reached through our website, open lines, or physical visitations at the campus. We have administrators on-site that will always be able to give information to the satisfaction of the interested parent or learner.

This story is sponsored by Kabojja International School.