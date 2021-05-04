MTN and Salam donate Ramadan alms to Bugiri and Mbale frontline workers

As the Muslim community continues to observe the holy month of Ramadan, MTN Uganda and Salam Foundation have carried on with delivering support towards the groups of Muslim communities that have been at the forefront of fighting Covid-19. This is their way of thanking them for their tremendous efforts and to offer them some relief as they observe their month-long fasting period.

Since the beginning of Ramadan, MTN and Salam Foundation have so far delivered assorted Ramadan items to various Frontline workers in the Muslim communities to support them during Ramadan. The food items donated include rice, wheat flour, maize flour, sugar, beans and cooking oil among others.

The first beneficiaries were the Muslim leadership of Kibuli and Old Kampala mosques, the teachers at Kisaasi College, the Naguru Remand Home, Luzira Prisons Services and the Luzira Training School, the Kampala Imams Forum and the frontline health workers at Mulago Kawempe hospital.

This week, MTN and Salam Foundation team delivered alms to the Imams in Bweyogerere and Kampiringisa National Rehabilitation Center before delivering alms to the Eastern region districts of Iganga, Bugiri and Mbale.

While handing over the food items in Bugiri, Martin Mwesiga, the Marketing Manager at MTN Uganda said that the support rendered by MTN through Salam Foundation was the telecom’s expression of gratitude for the long-standing relationship between MTN and the Muslim community.

“We hope that our kind gesture of gratitude reminds you about our love and support for you as you observe the holy month of Ramadan. We are truly grateful for your commitment and hard work towards the country amidst the unprecedented times of Covid-19 pandemic,” Mwesigwa said in appreciation of the Muslim Teachers Association in Bugiri District.

In Mbale, the alms were donated to the frontline health workers at the Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.

While receiving the food items, Magdalene Kokor, the head of nurses at the Mbale Regional Referral Hospital thanked MTN for their thoughtfulness towards the medical fraternity and the rest of the people who have been at the frontline of offering service to the country during the pandemic.

“On behalf of the administration and staff of the hospital, I receive this donation. We are so grateful that you have remembered us. We wish the Muslims a blessed and peaceful Ramadan”, Kokor said.

The Ramadan project that is a partnership between MTN Uganda and Salam Foundation has been running since 2017 where MTN through Salam Foundation reaches out to Muslim communities across the country to offer them relief, support and encouragement as they fulfil one of the five pillars of Islam through fasting for 30 days. MTN and Salam Foundation will deliver these items to Muslim communities across the country throughout Ramadan.