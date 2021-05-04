MTN partners with Tooro Kingdom to donate 80 hospital beds to health center IIIs 

MTN Uganda and the Tooro kingdom have donated 80 kitted patient beds to various health center IIIs in Tooro Kingdom.

The donation is part of MTN’s commitment to support the kingdom in her efforts to uplift the social, economic and cultural life of the people of Tooro.

Whereas the government has over the years made efforts to improve the health sector, there is more that can be done to supplement government efforts especially in health Centre IIIs.

According to the Tooro Kingdom Deputy Minister of health Dr. Richard Mugahi, Tooro kingdom delivers around 90,000 babies a year which stretches the facilities that are available. The contribution from MTN Uganda will help to address the gap in equipment and improve the quality of health services in the kingdom.

MTN Uganda CEO Wim Vanhelleputte said that the telecom company recognises the very important role that health centre IIIs play in the communities as they are the closest health centres to the population and that MTN recognises the need to support them to offer decent health care to the people.

“For most people living in these communities, their first point for specialised health care is these health center IIIs. As such it is imperative that they are well equipped to offer decent health care services. Following a needs assessment, MTN Uganda feels that we can make a difference by supplementing some of these health centres through support like this. We are honoured to be able to make such a humble contribution,” he said.

The CEO further explained that the telecom company believes in working with cultural institutions like Tooro kingdom because they are a strong community establishment that fosters shared beliefs and unity of purpose.

“At MTN, we believe that we are good together. When we work together, we can achieve milestones that nobody can on their own. We also know that government is overwhelmed with several competing priorities and it’s therefore our duty to come in whenever we can,” he said while handing over the beds at the kings Palace in Fortportal.

In 2020 MTN Uganda signed a partnership with the Tooro kingdom worth Shs700million to support the kingdom in various social, economic and cultural programmes. The standing partnership will be executed over a two-year period and will cover programmes in health, education and culture.

“MTN only succeeds if the communities in which we operate succeed. Being a partner in development gives us the opportunity to support the social and economic aspirations of our customers and the Ugandan community in general. We are focused on actively demonstrating what can be achieved if we work together to enable a shared value system,” he said.

Rt. Hon Bernard Tungakwo the Prime Minister of Tooro Kingdom thanked MTN Uganda for caring and supporting the people of Tooro over the years.

“I am happy to note that MTN has over the years shown its care for the people of Tooro. Our association stretches years back, and this support is further testament to the bond that exists between the people of Tooro and MTN. We are indeed grateful for all the support you have extended to the kingdom and pledge to continue supporting MTN in whatever way we can,” Tungakwo said.

Tooro Kingdom Minister of Health Dr. Tito Beyeza Abwooli appreciated the support of partners who have supported health initiatives in Tooro like having health outreaches and providing equipment.

