MTN Uganda Launches KFC Partnership to reward MTN Pulse Customers with Free Bundles.

Saturday 11th September 2021 - Kampala, Uganda: MTN Uganda last Wednesday launched a partnership with popular fast food joint KFC, as it continues to heighten the lifestyle experience of the Telecom’s youth segment customers registered for the MTN Pulse service.

Under this partnership, MTN Pulse customers who pay for their meals at KFC using MTN MoMoPay will automatically receive 100MBs free Pulse bundle that they can use to stay in touch with their peers and loved ones.

In a launch activation held this week at the Kampala Boulevard KFC outlet, Hellen Kirungi the MTN Youth Segment Manager said the partnership between MTN and KFC is one of the ways through which MTN is supporting the youth on the biggest telecom network.

“The youth are always looking for the best deals around. As MTN, we’re cautiously forming meaningful partnerships with brands that are popular among the youth to ensure that they get the best value for their money through offering them such amazing deals,” Kirungi said.

Paying with MoMoPay is simple and convenient: Simply dial *165*3#, enter the merchant code and choose to pay with Mobile Money, enter the amount and complete the payment with your PIN.

Kirungi further noted that the partnership between MTN and KFC is but one of the many deals that MTN has bagged for its youth segment customers; apart from getting MTN products and services at a subsidized rate, the youth on MTN Pulse automatically qualify for discounts with various product and service providers such as Jumia, Rocket health, Twambale apparel, Kori House of Couture, Great Burgers and Cake Nation among others.

Go to https://pulse.mtn.co.ug/offers to get the best deals from the leading glam, fashion and eating joints around town courtesy of MTN Pulse. These deals are also available on the MTN Pulse App which is applicable to both android and iOS.

MTN is keen on empowering the youth to take control of their lives through extending to them specially tailored offers that support them to afford their desired lifestyles and live life with no fear. It is against this background that MTN created the Youth Segment - MTN Pulse which offers more than communication solutions to the youth on MTN.

MTN further provides the youths with entrepreneurial and personal development opportunities through training programs and career opportunities that the youth need in order to get ahead of life.

According to Kirungi, it is easy for youth to become MTN Pulsers; All they have to do is simply download the MTN Pulse App available on both google play and iOS app stores. The MTN Pulse app is an interactive platform where everything about the Pulse Nation lives including the funkiest content and offers from MTN Uganda. Simply download the MTN Pulse app and take over the world. You can also learn more about the Pulse Nation on the MTN Pulse microsite.

“I urge all young people out here to download the App and start enjoying all the deals MTN Pulse has to offer including the new partnership with KFC that rewards all MTN Pulse customers with instant bundles when they pay for their meals using MTN MoMoPay,” Kirungi concluded.Th

is offer comes just a few months after MTN launched the first ever customized self-service combo dubbed ‘Cr8YoBundle’ that allows MTN Pulse customers to create their own bundles according to their budget and communication needs.

For more information about MTN Pulse, please visit https://pulse.mtn.co.ug/ or MTN Pulse App.

Sponsored by MTN Uganda.