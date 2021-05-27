MTN Uganda Supports Masaka Diocese to Celebrate Martyrs Day

MTN Uganda has supported the Masaka Diocese with UGX 20 million that is to be used to organize the 2021 Martyrs Day Celebrations on 3rd June at the Namugongo Martyrs Shrine.

Masaka diocese was selected by the Uganda Episcopal Conference to organize the 2020 celebrations but this did not happen because of the pandemic. The diocese has been given the same responsibility this year.





In adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place to restrict the spread of covid 19, most of the proceedings leading up to and during the celebrations will be broadcast on TV for the faithful to follow.





MTN Uganda in partnership with Bukedde TV will support the broadcast of activities commemorating this year’s celebrations.

Wednesday 26th May 2021 - Masaka Diocese: MTN Uganda has announced its partnership with the Masaka Catholic Diocese ahead of the upcoming Martyrs Day celebrations on the 3rd of June.

MTN's Joseph Bogera (L) at the press Conference with the Masaka Diocese Clergy.

This year’s celebrations shall be led by the Masaka Diocese, having been cancelled last year due to the Covid 19 pandemic that made it impossible for the Catholic church to organize the event that brings together close to a million people every year.

MTN Uganda has over the years supported various Catholic dioceses in organizing this historically important religious day that attracts pilgrims from far and wide. This year, MTN Uganda has handed over a cheque of UGX 20 Million to Masaka. The funds are a contribution to help the diocese in its preparations for the upcoming celebrations.

And due to the stringent covid 19 preventive SOPS, fewer people are expected to attend the event. Because these restrictions, most of the proceedings leading up to and during the celebrations will be broadcast on TV for the faithful to follow. MTN Uganda in partnership with Bukedde TV will support the broadcast of activities commemorating this year’s celebrations. This will include live updates every day, starting on Wednesday 26th May 2021 and all through the week peaking on 3rd June 2021 with the main celebrations.

While announcing the partnership, Joseph Bogera the MTN Uganda General Manager, Sales and Distribution said that MTN will ensure that all the people who might not be able to physically be part of the activities leading up to and the main celebrations at Namugongo are able to follow the proceedings on Bukedde TV.

“We have supported our Christian brothers and sisters over the years and this year is not any different. However, considering that this year’s celebrations are happening amidst the Covid 19 pandemic, many of the pilgrims may not be able to attend the celebrations physically. As MTN, we have pledged our resources to support them follow the Martyrs day celebrations digitally,” Bogera said.

Bogera further urged the pilgrims to be vigilant with their health and observe the SOPs as they celebrate the days ahead.

Bishop Serverus Jjumba conducts a symbolic walk in honor of the pilgrims who walk to Namugongo every year to celebrate Martyrs Day.

The Masaka Diocese Bishop, Serverus Jjumba thanked MTN Uganda for its continued support towards the church.

“We are honored that by the Grace of God, you have come all the way to support and stand with us as we commemorate this very important day on the Christian calendar. We also find great comfort in the fact that you will support the church in carrying the message and spirt of the celebrations to our brothers and sisters who might not attend the celebrations physically. I pray that God continues to give you the grace to be your brothers keepers,” said Bishop Jjumba who also recited a prayer of blessing upon the company.

Bishop Jjumba encouraged the pilgrims from Masaka and across the country, to maintatin the SOPs as the country continues to navigate the unprecedented Covid 19 pandemic.

The Uganda Martyrs Day that is observed every 3rd of June, commemorates the 45 martyrs, both Catholic and Anglican, who were killed on the orders of Kabaka Mwanga II, then King of Buganda between 1885 and 1887.

This year marks 57 years since the Uganda Martyrs were canonized and elevated to sainthood by Pope Paul VI on 18 October 1964.





----------END----------

About MTN Uganda

Launched in 1998, MTN Uganda is the leading communications operator in Uganda, offering Mobile and Fixed telecommunications, Mobile Money Services and Internet Service Provisioning. As at 31st December 2018, MTN Uganda recorded 11.2 million subscribers across Uganda. Visit us at www.mtn.co.ug or follow us on

www.youtube.com/mtnug and www.twitter.com/mtnug or www.twitter.com/mtnugpro for assistance.

About the MTN Group

Launched in 1994, the MTN Group is a leading emerging market operator with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our 240 million customers in 21 countries in Africa and the Middle East. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. The MTN Group is listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in South Africa under the share code “MTN”. We are pursuing our BRIGHT strategy with a major focus on growth in data, fintech and digital businesses.

For more information, please contact:

The mediadesk.ug@mtn.com or Emmy Olaki at emmy.olaki@tbwa-uganda.com

Tel. 078 260 5997