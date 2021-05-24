MTN unveils new rap talent at the Hip-hop Awards 2021

The Annual MTN Pulse Hip Hop awards that recognise and celebrate growth in the HipHop music genre in the country were held on May 15th. It was the 5th edition of the MTN Pulse sponsored HipHop Awards.

UG Hip Hop Awards, the entity that prepared the awards with MTN’s support kicked off this year’s edition with the release of nominees for the various categories that were subsequently voted and awarded at the colourful award opening ceremony that took place at the Motiv Warehouse in Kampala. Voting for the hip hop stars was done on the MTN Pulse app and the MTN Pulse microsite through which the MTN Pulsers had visibility of the winners in real time.

As anticipated at the launch of these awards early last month, this year’s awards were bigger and better with the introduction of the Cypher competition that allowed new and undiscovered talent to showcase their abilities in an online Hip Hop rap battle that was subjected to a vote. Charles Ameto emerged the first ever winner of this challenge. He walked away with Shs1million. The first, second and third runner up walked away with Shs800,000, Shs600,000 and Shs400,000 respectively.

Some of the winners of the 5th edition of the MTN Hiphop Awards

Somdev Sen, the MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer said MTN’s decision to support the awards is based on the fact that Hip Hop is still the most preferred music genre in Uganda especially among the youth thus the need to support the music genre to grow to its full potential.

“Hip Hop is remains a favourite music genre for most of the youths in this country as it allows them to express themselves and be who they want to be without limits. This is the true spirit of MTN Pulse. We are about creating a community of likeminded people who are young at heart and want to live life without fear or limits to their potential. That is why we are happy to be part of these awards every year,” Somdev said.

This year marks the fifth year that MTN Uganda has backed the Hip Hop industry organise these awards. As part of efforts to support the industry, MTN in 2020 sponsored the first televised rap battles that saw several rappers pitched against each other in battle categories that included battles on the street, free style and in the forest among others.

In this year’s newest category, the Cypher challenge, Charles Ameto’s rap video had the highest engagements thus making him the first-ever winner of the new category.

Popular Hip-Hop star, Navio who walked away with a couple of awards noted that the Hip-Hop industry has continued to record steady progress with Hip Hop artists getting favourable airplay on local radio and television stations.

“Hip Hop artists continue to shine out there. If you listen to the 20 twenty most requested songs on radio today, about 10 or more of them will be Hip Hop songs. And Uganda is one of the very few countries with Hip-Hop awards, which has supported us to grow,” Navio said.

The colorful awards ceremony was attended by a number of lucky Pulser who engaged in lots of fun activities and an array of thrilling entertainment from the finest in the Hip-Hop industry.

According to Somdev, it’s easy for youth to become MTN Pulsers; All they have to do is simply download the Pulse App available on both google play and iOS play stores. The MTN Pulse app is an interactive platform where everything about the Pulse Nation lives including the funkiest content and offers from MTN Uganda. Simply download the MTN Pulse app and take over the world. You can also learn more about the Pulse Nation on the MTN Pulse microsite.





The winners of this year’s awards categories are:

1. Male artiste of the year - Judas Rapknowledge da Akbar - David and Goliath fight

2. Female artiste of the year - M.C Yallah - Dunia

3. East African Artiste Of The Year - Khaligraph Jones - Tuma Kitu

4. Northern Uganda Artiste of the year - Judas Rapknowledge Da Akbar - Alok kwona

5. Western Uganda artiste of the year Crazie Wispa - Koyi Koyi

6. Eastern Uganda artiste of the year Sparo Ug - Heads Up

7. Central Uganda artiste of the year Felista Di Superstar - I can't breathe

8. Rookie of the year - Stone Age - KOYI KOYI

9. Video of the year Naxa - Dance

10. Inspirational song of the year - Flex D' Paper Feat. Shena Skies - Mbikwasagwe

11. The collaboration of the Year - Navio ft. Flex D'Paper and Joh Makini - Abaana Beeka

12. Lyricist of the year - The Mith - Ugandan Cypher

13. Song of the Year - Adrenalyn Muzik – Some Ka Money

14. Hip-Hop media personality of the year - Still Breezy

15. Album of the year Navio - Strength In Numbers

16. Rap Fusion of the Year - Talent Africa ft. All stars - Nalubale Project

17. Producer of the year - Koz N'EFFECT

18. Mixtape of the year / E.P- Blixxack & Tucker - Open Time EP

19. Sweet Sixteen - Tucker HD - Monster

20. Hip-Hop Deejay of the year - Deejay crim

21. Lifetime Achievement Award - Prim 'N' Propa

22. Hip-Hop Caller tune of the year - Recho Rey









