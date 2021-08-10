Uganda Kobs leave plenty to ponder

Uganda failed in their bid to retain the CECAFA Challenge Cup following a 1-1 draw with eventual winners Tanzania in their last group game on Saturday at the Bahir Dar Stadium in Ethiopia.

After drawing with DR Congo earlier in the group round, the Kobs finished with two points short of their opponents. Tanzania advanced to the semifinals as group leaders after defeating DR Congo 1-0 earlier in the tournament.

The 2021 CECAFA edition presented a great opportunity for football betting fans, as all matches were available to users of the Betway app; a simplified platform for the ultimate bettor.

While the development may appear surprising given Uganda's desire to expand their Cecafa domination, having won eight more titles than their nearest rivals Kenya, the bigger issue is elsewhere.

Profligacy

One of the country's major technical issues is its inability to convert goal scoring chances at the international level. In Ethiopia, the Kobs generated many goal-scoring opportunities but failed to capitalize on them.

Their experiences in the warm-up games, where they drew 0-0 and lost 2-0 to Saudi Arabia, are similarly comparable.

Steven Mukwala missed a first-half penalty and might have had a hat trick on Saturday, despite scoring the equalizer and displaying his usual high work rate.

As head coach Morley Byekwaso made two changes to the side that started against DR Congo, he replaced Derrick Kakooza as the centre striker.

"It was not our day. We fought to the last minute. We did what we could. In the first half we didn't use our chances. We failed to convert a penalty. Maybe it was what God made for us," said a seemingly resigned Byekwaso.

"We need to prepare for the future because in two months we've a World Cup qualifier," Byekwaso said of the mostly under-23 team fielded this year as mandated by tournament regulations.

On this evidence, however, only a handful will be considered for promotion to the senior level. Going into the tournament, Uganda were the Betway favourites to clinch the trophy.



Uganda 2 – 1 Eritrea

On July 28, the Uganda U-23 national football team (The Kobs) defeated Eritrea to finish fifth in the 2021 Cecafa U-23 Challenge Cup at the Bahir Dar International Stadium.

Uganda's second victory at the Championship came thanks to goals from Najib Yiga and Steven Desse Mukwala in each half.

On the stroke of full time, Eritreans' Yonatan Teketse scored a consolation goal.

Uganda took the lead six minutes before the end of the first half, as the Kobs dominated the first 45 minutes 1-0.

Yiga's second goal at the competition came in the first classification encounter against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Uganda took a two-goal advantage in the 71st minute as Mukwala doubled the lead. Mukwala, like Yiga, scored his second goal of the competition.

Tanzania are Champions

Meanwhile, Tanzania are the new CECAFA U23 champions. The young Tanzanians defeated fellow finalists Burundi 6-5 in a penalty shootout, after both teams played a goalless draw at the Bahir Dar Stadium in Addis Ababa.

Tanzania qualified for the finals after seeing off a determined South Sudan, while Burundi eliminated Kenya in the other semi-final, coming out 4-2 winners against Kenya in another shootout. Keep it Betway for more football tournaments and matches from across the globe.

This article is Sponsored by shiktrax media