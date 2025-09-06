‘After TV, I want to write for stand-up acts, print media’

Ms Doreen Muhanuzi Buyungo is a writer and filmmaker born in Kampala but raised in Masindi, then Hoima, then Masindi again. And then Hoima again. Her mother’s job in the bank moved the family around quite a bit. So, growing up, it was mostly just her and the brother she follows, as they are closer in age. This peripatetic or wandering lifestyle is the very province of the modern-day creative. As I listened to Ms Buyungo telling me about her and her brother, the story of Eddie and Charlie Murphy came to mind. The two American brothers and comedians were moved around, too. Not so much, but enough to be placed in a foster home for approximately one year when Eddie was eight years old. It couldn’t be helped.

Eddie and Charlie’s mother had fallen grievously unwell following their father's death. Eddie has credited this experience with developing his sense of humour. In philosophy, meanwhile, a peripatetic person is a follower of Aristotle’s school of thought, known as the Peripatetic school, named for the covered walkways (peripatoi) of the Lyceum where Aristotle and his students would walk and discuss ideas. The term also refers to anyone who travels from place to place or has a wandering lifestyle, a meaning that derives from the Greek word for “walking”. Well, that is what Google tells me. However, I am not meeting Google for lunch. If I were, we would probably do more searching than eating. And we would be told to take our peripatetic behinds “those ends”, far away from Infinity Cafe & Restaurant.

Ms Buyungo and I were seated, overlooking much of Ntinda, a Kampala suburb.

A quiet sophistication

Ms Buyungo could be, with her everywoman charm and three-times-a-lady demeanour. There’s a quiet sophistication about her, one that speaks to her childhood. “Television wasn’t enough for two restless children; the Masindi and Hoima public libraries that were conveniently a five-minute walk away from home were the answer. My brother and I devoured all the books available, intrigued by the new worlds the authors created,” she says. Ms Buyungo adds: “The librarians kept us updated on new arrivals but soon proclaimed they had no more books for us, which could have been true, or they were done with having children giving them so much work.’’

However, with their literary appetites unslaked, the two tots did not stop there. Reading and writing are correlative acts of the mind. Wide reading helps a person absorb the primordial elements of the craft of writing—structure of sentences and patterns of paragraphs, word choice, punctuation, rhythm, and so on. That’s why it did not take long for Ms Buyungo and her brother to discover the magical world of writing, too. “Like the annoying little sibling who does everything an older sibling does, I followed my brother into writing stories of my own,” she says. This was the beginning of a lifelong devotion to the different genres of writing. Namely, the expository, persuasive, narrative, and descriptive writing. Expository writing aims to inform or explain, narrative writing tells a story, persuasive writing aims to convince a reader, and descriptive writing uses vivid details to create an image or feeling.

Novel or film?

Ms Buyungo soon found that she likes to tell a story. That’s why narrative writing seemed a perfect fit for her budding literary skills. Inevitably, she was presented with two of the best media for telling a story: the novel and film. Not seeing a Jennifer Makumbi in herself, Ms Buyungo decided that it would be celluloid for her. Celluloid, dear reader, is just another fancy way of saying film or cinema. But don’t worry, I won’t injure anyone else with such words. Although one would assume that Ms Buyungo’s journey would automatically transport her to her desired profession, it is not that tidy.

The world of screenwriting or scriptwriting (the art and craft of writing scripts for mass media such as feature films, television productions, or video games) opened up to her purely by a chance meeting with a book author who doubled as a filmmaker. A six-week screenwriting class and a 10-month film course later, she secured her first role as a writer on The Kojja, a 2022 Ugandan comedy series commissioned by DSTV. As someone who mostly wrote speculative fiction stories, she had doubts she could be even remotely funny. That is until her brother pulled out the archive of stories she had written over the years, pointed to a few of them and said: “When you are unserious, you are funny.”

A few unserious years later with a few TV dramas in between like Beloved and Crossroads, also DSTV commissioned shows, she finds herself in the writing stage of an independently produced 20-minute comedy series about two siblings. Life does indeed come full circle in a variety of ways, doesn’t it? “When I am asked about what is missing in Uganda's humour today, I will quickly say it's because producers are so serious. They are very afraid of the audience and how their shows will be received. Uganda has a wealth of humorists with many niche writers and performers.

We have the satirists, including poets, anecdotal stand-up acts, the clowning acts that have left the street for the big stage, and of course, sketch comedy that heavily employs drama,” Ms Buyungo says. “That’s why The Kojja, the first show I ever did, still stands as my best experience on a show. I met a number of writers at the beginning; 10, with varying styles, including Ernest Bazanye, who just cannot write an unfunny line. That is, until formatting issues shook up the writing space. Beloved isn't too far behind as the writing space was even wealthier,” she adds.

The science of words

Her intelligence is certainly of a very rare vintage. The kind that employs a unique observational style, technical precision, and punctilious editing to shine through. She not only has skills that pay her bills, her writing presents the “best words in the best order”, a phrase coined by the English poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge. This uncommon sense is characterised by its economy of language, where every word is carefully chosen for maximum effect. One of the best comedy writers in America is Jerry Seinfeld.

He is so good that he could be the only comedy writer in history who is close to becoming a billionaire based on writing comedy exclusively. He calls his writing process “polish and construction”, whereby he ruthlessly edits his work, sometimes rewriting 95 percent of a piece until the rhythm and flow are perfect. He will even remove letters or count syllables to fine-tune the delivery. And you thought it was only scientists whose minds matter. Comedy writers understand the science of words and how they lend meaning to context by their very use.

Incidentally, for all those who seek to segregate the arts and sciences, the science of words is the real deal. It is a field of study known as lexicology, which is a core branch of linguistics. While linguistics is the overall scientific study of language, lexicology specifically focuses on the vocabulary of a language. In brief, it is science that is state of the art.

Her ambitions

Ms Buyungo, being inarguably smart, is also quite ambitious. She does not want to limit her proverbial street cred to doing what she is doing. She wants to do more, a lot more. “I don’t want to stay on TV alone. I want to try my hand at writing for stand-up acts, sketch comedy, maybe have a column in print media, and wherever else I can be received. Eh, who doesn’t want good things?” she plans and ponders. She has watched stand-up comedy for almost as long as she has been reading.

That’s why her writing has been inspired by a lot of stand-up comedians. “But it’s Josh Johnson,” she replies when I ask her who her favourite stand-up is. “I love how he handles sensitive current events with humour and wisdom. You may think you are in for a normal conversation, but you are in for a surprise when the joke lands. Josh Johnson is primarily known as a stand-up comedian and writer, especially for his work on The Daily Show. He joined The Daily Show as a staff writer in 2017. Maybe Ms Buyungo could someday join him, and Ugandan comedy writers David Kibuuka and Joseph Opio on the show. It is well within her reach as a creative writer.



